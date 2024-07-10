Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Italy, NATO, Military aid, Defense aid, Ukraine
Edit post

Italy to reportedly allocate $1.7 billion in military aid for Kyiv as part of NATO support

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 10, 2024 3:57 PM 2 min read
Giorgia Meloni, Italy's prime minister, greets Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, on the opening day of the Group of Seven (G7) leaders summit at the Borgo Egnazia resort in Savelletri, Italy, on June 13, 2024. (Francesca Volpi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has pledged $1.7 billion as part of NATO support for Ukraine in 2025, Italian media reported on July 10.

Members of the alliance have agreed to provide Ukraine with military aid worth 40 billion euros ($43 billion) next year to provide sustainable support in the face of Russia's ongoing invasion.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg pushed for the allies to provide a minimum of 40 billion euros in defense aid to Ukraine in the years to come to ensure long-term funding.

Corriere della Sera said that roughly half of the contribution will be provided by the U.S., and European countries in the alliance will provide the remaining $20 billion.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, Italy has so far allocated $1.87 billion to Ukraine, of which $1.08 billion is military aid.

Meloni signed a long-term security agreement between Italy and Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelensky in February.

Zelensky said he was "grateful to Italy for its support of Ukraine and our defense capabilities, as well as recovery efforts and approval of military aid until the end of 2024."

F-16s, multi-billion pledge, more Patriots, ‘irreversible’ membership – what Ukraine will and won’t get at the NATO Summit
While 75th birthdays are usually a cause for joy and celebration, NATO’s marking of this milestone at a three-day summit in Washington from 9-11 July is likely to be a rather more muted affair. Ukraine is understandably top of the agenda, with a Russian mass missile attack on July 8
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:37 PM

Russia aims to undermine support for Ukraine during US election, intelligence warns.

When asked whether Moscow seeks to boost a specific candidate, an official of the Office of the Director National Intelligence (ODNI) said that they have "have not observed a shift in Russia’s preferences for the presidential race from past elections, given the role the U.S. is playing with regard to Ukraine and broader policy toward Russia."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.