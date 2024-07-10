Italy to reportedly allocate $1.7 billion in military aid for Kyiv as part of NATO support

This audio is created with AI assistance

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has pledged $1.7 billion as part of NATO support for Ukraine in 2025, Italian media reported on July 10.

Members of the alliance have agreed to provide Ukraine with military aid worth 40 billion euros ($43 billion) next year to provide sustainable support in the face of Russia's ongoing invasion.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg pushed for the allies to provide a minimum of 40 billion euros in defense aid to Ukraine in the years to come to ensure long-term funding.

Corriere della Sera said that roughly half of the contribution will be provided by the U.S., and European countries in the alliance will provide the remaining $20 billion.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, Italy has so far allocated $1.87 billion to Ukraine, of which $1.08 billion is military aid.

Meloni signed a long-term security agreement between Italy and Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelensky in February.

Zelensky said he was "grateful to Italy for its support of Ukraine and our defense capabilities, as well as recovery efforts and approval of military aid until the end of 2024."