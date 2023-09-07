ISW: Ukrainian forces advance as Russian commentators complain of low supplies

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops continue to advance in parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Sept. 6 report.

At the same time, Russian war commentators claim that Russian brigades in Ukraine lack sufficient supplies, particularly artillery munitions.

According to the ISW, Russian commentators who follow the war closely have claimed that troops are relying on "limited stockpiles" of artillery, thus "performing poorly along the front in Ukraine."

Complaints that the Russian military has inadequately equipped front-line soldiers have become common among certain Russian sources, causing tension with the Kremlin.

Artillery shortages remain an ongoing problem for Russian forces. The New York Times reported on Sept. 4 that Russia hopes to secure a deal with North Korea for additional artillery shells during Kim Jong-Un's planned visit to Vladivostok on Sept. 10-13.

Amid Russian complaints of shortages at the front, Ukrainian counteroffensive forces advanced in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the ISW said.

Citing geolocated footage and information from Ukrainian officials, the ISW said that Ukrainian troops had advanced northwest of Verbove, "along the line of Russian fortifications that runs into the settlement."

Verbove is located about 10 kilometers east of the recently-liberated village Robotyne.