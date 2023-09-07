Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Ukrainian forces advance as Russian commentators complain of low supplies

by Abbey Fenbert September 7, 2023 7:11 AM 2 min read
Territorial Defense units conduct a tactical drill in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, August 2023. (Photo credit should read Dmytro Smolienko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian troops continue to advance in parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Sept. 6 report.

At the same time, Russian war commentators claim that Russian brigades in Ukraine lack sufficient supplies, particularly artillery munitions.

According to the ISW, Russian commentators who follow the war closely have claimed that troops are relying on "limited stockpiles" of artillery, thus "performing poorly along the front in Ukraine."

Complaints that the Russian military has inadequately equipped front-line soldiers have become common among certain Russian sources, causing tension with the Kremlin.

Artillery shortages remain an ongoing problem for Russian forces. The New York Times reported on Sept. 4 that Russia hopes to secure a deal with North Korea for additional artillery shells during Kim Jong-Un's planned visit to Vladivostok on Sept. 10-13.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

Amid Russian complaints of shortages at the front, Ukrainian counteroffensive forces advanced in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the ISW said.

Citing geolocated footage and information from Ukrainian officials, the ISW said that Ukrainian troops had advanced northwest of Verbove, "along the line of Russian fortifications that runs into the settlement."

Verbove is located about 10 kilometers east of the recently-liberated village Robotyne.

Ukraine war latest: Blinken announces $1 billion in new military aid during visit to Kyiv
Key developments on Sept. 6: * Blinken announces $1 billion in new military aid during visit to Kyiv * Parliament approves Rustem Umerov as new defense minister * Russian attack on Kostiantynivka kills at least 17 people, injures 32 * Romania confirms that Russian drone fragments fell on Romani…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.