Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Russian official says Moscow's culture of lies prevents victory in Ukraine

by Abbey Fenbert September 16, 2023 6:55 AM 2 min read
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (C) attends a round table meeting of foreign ambassadors to Russia, for the purpose of discussing an end to Russia's war in Ukraine. September 15, 2023. (Photo by Yuri Kochetkov / Pool / AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian lawmaker and former military commander Andrey Gurulev complained that a culture of lying is holding Russia back from achieving victory in Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Sept. 15 report.

In a Telegram post, Gurulev said that lying and false reports within the military led to "wrong decisions at many different levels."

Gurulev also discussed a number of problems facing the Russian military. He said that improvements to Ukrainian air defense had rendered Russian helicopters less effective, and complained about Ukraine's ability to strike rear areas of Russia with drones.

The ISW said that Gurulev's senior military experience "lend[s] weight to his complaints."

Gurulev's complaints came the same day that Ukraine's Armed Forces announced the liberation of Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast.

In recent days, Ukraine also reported several successful strikes on Russian air defense systems and naval vessels in occupied Crimea.

Gurulev is also known for leaking audio of General Ivan Popov, former commander of Russia's 58th Combined Arms Army (CAA), airing grievances over heavy losses and insufficient support for Russian troops on Ukraine's southern front line.  

Popov was dismissed from his command in July.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

The ISW report also discussed another disgraced Russian commander: General Sergey Surovikin, dismissed due to his ties to the Wagner Group after Yevgeny Prigozhin's failed June rebellion.

Russian media outlets published pictures of Surovikin in Algeria on Sept. 15, leading to speculation that the general was appointed to take over Wagner activities in African countries.

"Surovikin may be involved in Russian efforts to subsume Wagner operations due to his affiliation with Wagner and his command experience, although it is unclear if the Russian Defense Ministry intends for Surovikin to assume direct command of these efforts," the ISW wrote.

Russia’s southern mistake — Surovikin lines, Gerasimov tactics
The Zaporizhzhia front has been abuzz with news of Ukrainians breaking through Russia’s first defensive line and chiseling away at a breach in the second. “They’re widening that breach at this stage to enable the flow of armored vehicles and logistics so they can exploit it,” Michael Kofman,
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.