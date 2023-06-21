Ukraine downs Russian Mi-24 helicopter

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down another Russian Mi-24 helicopter on June 21, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported, without providing further details.

It adds to the 306 helicopters that Russia has lost in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year, according to the General Staff.

In its daily update on Russian losses published earlier in the day, the General Staff said Russia has lost 222,000 troops in Ukraine since the start of the all-out war, with an estimated 540 casualties on June 20.