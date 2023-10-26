ISW: Russia 'highly unlikely' to recruit soldiers needed to staff new formations

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia will not be able to recruit enough personnel to staff its planned formations, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Oct. 25 report.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev claimed on Oct. 25 that over 1,600 people enter into service contracts per day, and that 385,000 have joined Russia's armed forces since Jan. 1 of this year.

Medvedev also announced that Russia intends to establish new military formations in 2024, including 19 brigades, 49 regiments, and a flotilla, as part of large-scale military reform.

"It remains highly unlikely, however, that Russia will be able to fully staff these formations to their doctrinal end strength," the ISW said.

The ISW also noted that the Russian government continues to offer new social benefits to servicemembers in attempts to incentivize participation in the war against Ukraine. By increasing incentives, Russia hopes to avoid another disastrous round of forced mobilization ahead of the March 2024 presidential elections.

Russia's need for new recruits continues to intensify as its war against Ukraine drags on into its second winter.

Russian forces continue to sustain heavy losses on the eastern front, particularly near Avdiivka. Russia flooded the battleground city with troops on Oct. 10 in hopes of a rapid advance, but instead met with heavy Ukrainian resistance.

The ISW reported that Russian forces did make a confirmed advance near Avdiivka on Oct. 25, amid heavy losses to personnel and equipment.

Ukrainian forces also made marginal gains in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the report said.