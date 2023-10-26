Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
ISW: Russia 'highly unlikely' to recruit soldiers needed to staff new formations

by Abbey Fenbert October 26, 2023 7:53 AM 2 min read
A man walks past a recruitment poster for the Russian army in Moscow. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia will not be able to recruit enough personnel to staff its planned formations, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Oct. 25 report.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev claimed on Oct. 25 that over 1,600 people enter into service contracts per day, and that 385,000 have joined Russia's armed forces since Jan. 1 of this year.

Medvedev also announced that Russia intends to establish new military formations in 2024, including 19 brigades, 49 regiments, and a flotilla, as part of large-scale military reform.

"It remains highly unlikely, however, that Russia will be able to fully staff these formations to their doctrinal end strength," the ISW said.

The ISW also noted that the Russian government continues to offer new social benefits to servicemembers in attempts to incentivize participation in the war against Ukraine. By increasing incentives, Russia hopes to avoid another disastrous round of forced mobilization ahead of the March 2024 presidential elections.

Russia's need for new recruits continues to intensify as its war against Ukraine drags on into its second winter.

Russian forces continue to sustain heavy losses on the eastern front, particularly near Avdiivka. Russia flooded the battleground city with troops on Oct. 10 in hopes of a rapid advance, but instead met with heavy Ukrainian resistance.

The ISW reported that Russian forces did make a confirmed advance near Avdiivka on Oct. 25, amid heavy losses to personnel and equipment.

Ukrainian forces also made marginal gains in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the report said.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
