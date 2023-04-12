ISW: Kremlin to use digital tools to “crack down on Russian draft dodgers”

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian State Duma adopted a bill to create a digital unified register of Russian citizens eligible for military service on April 11, according to The Institute for the Study of War.

The register will use data from other Russian entities to include medical, educational, and residence history, among other factors.

If the summoned citizens fail to report to a military recruitment office in 20 days, they will be banned from “driving vehicles, buying or selling real estate, and taking out loans,” according to the D.C.-based think tank.

Creating the digital register is an attempt to halt draft dodging as Russian forces get depleted. According to the Ukrainian military, Russian units faced “colossal losses” near the towns of Avdiivka and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast in recent days.

The report also mentioned that Russian forces appeared to have made gains in the area near Kreminna in Luhansk Oblast and held positions near Kupyansk in Kharkiv Oblast.