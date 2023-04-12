Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

ISW: Kremlin to use digital tools to “crack down on Russian draft dodgers”

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 12, 2023 7:47 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian State Duma adopted a bill to create a digital unified register of Russian citizens eligible for military service on April 11, according to The Institute for the Study of War.

The register will use data from other Russian entities to include medical, educational, and residence history, among other factors.

If the summoned citizens fail to report to a military recruitment office in 20 days, they will be banned from “driving vehicles, buying or selling real estate, and taking out loans,” according to the D.C.-based think tank.

Creating the digital register is an attempt to halt draft dodging as Russian forces get depleted. According to the Ukrainian military, Russian units faced “colossal losses” near the towns of Avdiivka and Marinka in Donetsk Oblast in recent days.

The report also mentioned that Russian forces appeared to have made gains in the area near Kreminna in Luhansk Oblast and held positions near Kupyansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

Ukraine war latest: Wagner claims capturing 80% of Bakhmut, Ukraine denies Russian success
Key developments on April 11: * Wagner boss claims capturing 80% of Bakhmut; Ukraine denies it * Wagner boss: Flanks of Russian offensive on Bakhmut ‘handed over’ to defense ministry * Denmark says West could decide on transfer of fighter jets ‘before summer’ * Canada announces new small arms p…
Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.