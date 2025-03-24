The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Turkey, Russia, Moscow, Propaganda, Russian propaganda, RT, Margarita Simonyan
Edit post

Istanbul police assault Russia's RT correspondent, cameraman during protest coverage, outlet claims

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 24, 2025 11:48 AM 1 min read
Russia's state-controlled Russia Today (RT) television broadcast van is parked in front of St. Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin next to Red Square in Moscow, Russia, on March 16, 2018. (Mladen Antonov / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Istanbul police assaulted Russia Today (RT) correspondent Yasin Eken and his cameraman while they were covering protests in the city, the Russian state-run outlet claimed on March 24.

"They were hit with batons, also had their RT signs ripped off, had their gas masks smashed, then tear gas was sprayed in their direction," the outlet's Telegram channel claimed, publishing footage of the incident.

RT is widely regarded as a key propaganda tool of the Russian government, spreading disinformation and pro-Kremlin narratives under the guise of independent journalism.

Many countries have restricted or banned RT due to its role in justifying Moscow’s aggression and manipulating global audiences.

The incident occurred amid large-scale protests in Istanbul following the arrest of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a prominent opposition figure and potential presidential candidate.

Imamoglu faces charges of corruption and alleged links to terrorist organizations, accusations he and his supporters claim are politically motivated.

His detention has triggered widespread demonstrations across Turkey, with thousands defying government bans to protest in Istanbul and other cities.

US-Russia talks begin in Saudi Arabia, Russian media reports
The meeting, which comes only a day after talks between the U.S. and Ukraine, is expected to focus on a possible ceasefire in the Black Sea and a broader truce.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

10:01 PM

Putin does not 'want to take all of Europe,' Witkoff says.

In an interview with Fox News on March 23, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff discussed negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, expressing his optimism about Russian President Vladimir Putin's commitment to peace.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.