Istanbul police assault Russia's RT correspondent, cameraman during protest coverage, outlet claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Istanbul police assaulted Russia Today (RT) correspondent Yasin Eken and his cameraman while they were covering protests in the city, the Russian state-run outlet claimed on March 24.

"They were hit with batons, also had their RT signs ripped off, had their gas masks smashed, then tear gas was sprayed in their direction," the outlet's Telegram channel claimed, publishing footage of the incident.

RT is widely regarded as a key propaganda tool of the Russian government, spreading disinformation and pro-Kremlin narratives under the guise of independent journalism.

Many countries have restricted or banned RT due to its role in justifying Moscow’s aggression and manipulating global audiences.

The incident occurred amid large-scale protests in Istanbul following the arrest of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a prominent opposition figure and potential presidential candidate.

Imamoglu faces charges of corruption and alleged links to terrorist organizations, accusations he and his supporters claim are politically motivated.

His detention has triggered widespread demonstrations across Turkey, with thousands defying government bans to protest in Istanbul and other cities.