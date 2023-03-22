Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Intelligence: Russia shifting missile and drone strike tactics after failed campaign against infrastructure

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 22, 2023 9:32 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is shifting the main target of its missile and drone strikes in Ukraine, now focusing on logistics hubs and concentrations of forces, according to Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency HUR.

"The Russians will now slightly reorient the direction of the strikes," Skibitsky said in a March 22 interview to RBC Ukraine.

"These can be military facilities, concentrations of troops, and the logistics system of our units."

The pivot comes as Ukraine enters spring with its energy system largely intact and the power on across the country, despite Russia's consistent campaign of mass cruise missile and drone strikes against energy infrastructure starting on Oct. 10.

Drone strikes continued over the past week, but not against the common targets of energy infrastructure.

Russia launched 21 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones to attack Ukraine overnight on March 22, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. Ukraine downed 16 of them, the military said.

At least eight people were killed in the town of Rzhyshchiv in Kyiv Oblast, with four more still under the rubble, according to emergency

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, a dormitory and a school were partially destroyed by the attack.

Ruban later reported that the body of a man was discovered at 9:54 a.m. under the rubble of the dormitory that was hit, raising the death toll to four people.

One person was also killed and over 34 injured in a missile strike on residential buildings in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia on the same morning.

Three people were reported to be in serious condition, nineteen in moderate condition, and three in mild condition (two of them children).

