Infrastructure in Kropyvnytskyi damaged in Russian attack

Power lines and commercial buildings were damaged in Kropyvnytskyi when Ukraine's central Kirovohrad Oblast came under Russian attack, Governor Andrii Raikovych reported on Dec. 31.

"Air defense responded," he wrote on his official Telegram channel.

According to preliminary information, there have been no casualties.

Explosions were reported by local media earlier in Kropyvnytskyi and Kryvyi Rih after a country-wide air raid alert was sounded.

Russia has stepped up its attacks against Ukraine in recent days. Russia launched a massive attack against Ukrainian cities on Dec. 29, killing over 40 people and wounding over 160. The death toll in Kyiv alone included 23 people.