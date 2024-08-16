Nordic, Baltic countries express concern to EU over Hungary's easing of entry rules for Russians

This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungary's decision to ease entry rules for Russian citizens "may constitute a serious security risk," leaders of Nordic and Baltic countries said in a joint letter to European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson on Aug. 16.

Hungary quietly changed the rules for its National Card program in July to allow Russian and Belarusian citizens to enter the country in a streamlined visa-acquisition process that does away with enhanced security checks or other restrictions.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna posted the letter on X on behalf of the Nordic-Baltic regional cooperation format, which includes Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden.

"Together with my Nordic-Baltic colleagues I sent a letter to EU’s Ylva Johansson to express concern over Hungary’s decision to ease entry for Russians & Belarussians," Tsahkna said.

"This is not justified when Russia continues its war in Ukraine and is intensifying hybrid actions against (the) EU."

The letter expresses that the Nordic and Baltic countries are worried that Hungary's decision "may constitute a serious security risk for all member states."

After holding the National Card in Hungary for at least three years, individuals can qualify for permanent residency. This status offers a variety of additional benefits, including the freedom to live and work throughout the country.

After spending an additional eight years in Hungary, permanent residents can apply for citizenship which provides the advantages of unrestricted travel, work, and residence across all EU countries.

Manfred Weber, the chair of the European People's Party, said on July 30 that Hungary's decision could "create grave loopholes for espionage activities," and potentially allow "large numbers of Russians to enter Hungary with minimal supervision, posing a serious risk to national security."

Hungary has been long considered the most Kremlin-friendly country within the EU, repeatedly obstructing sanctions against Russia and military aid to Kyiv.