Hungary's decision to ease visa restrictions for Russians increases risk of spying, leading EU party says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Hungary's recent decision to relax its entry requirements for Russians and Belarusians will increase the risk of espionage and create national security concerns, the Financial Times (FT) said on July 30, citing a letter from Manfred Weber, the chair of the European People's Party.

The European People's Party is the largest party in the European Parliament.

Earlier in July, various media sources reported that Hungary had quietly changed the rules for its National Card program to allow Russian and Belarusian citizens to enter the country in a streamlined visa-acquisition process that does away with enhanced security checks or other restrictions.

The Redaktions Netzwerk Deutschland news outlet (RND) reported that there is no special vetting process at the European level for National Card holders, which has raised concerns among Hungary’s neighboring countries. In spring, the Hungarian government announced that it was expecting around 65,000 guest workers, RND reported.

According to Weber's letter, the expansion of Hungary's visa eligibility program is "questionable" and could "create grave loopholes for espionage activities, and potentially allowing large numbers of Russians to enter Hungary with minimal supervision, posing a serious risk to national security."

"This policy could also make it easier for Russians to move around the Schengen area, bypassing the restrictions required by EU law," the letter continued.

After holding the National Card in Hungary for at least three years, individuals can qualify for permanent residency. This status offers a variety of additional benefits, including the freedom to live and work throughout the country.

After spending an additional eight years in Hungary, permanent residents can apply for citizenship which provides the advantages of unrestricted travel, work, and residence across all EU countries.

Budapest has been long considered the most Kremlin-friendly country within the EU, repeatedly obstructing sanctions against Russia and military aid to Kyiv.