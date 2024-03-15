Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Latvia, Baltic countries, Russia, European Union, Deportation
Edit post

Latvia may deport hundreds of Russian nationals

by Sonya Bandouil March 15, 2024 7:31 AM 2 min read
A sign with the inscription "Carry your passport when crossing the border" in Latvian and Russian stands at the Latvian border in Valka on Jan. 28, 2024. (Alexander Welscher/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Eight hundred Russian citizens are at risk of being deported from Latvia, according to Madara Puke, representative of Latvia's Office of Citizenship and Migration Affairs (OCME).

These individuals have not applied for either permanent or temporary residence, Puke said on Latvian television, according to Suspilne.

"We have passed the information about these people to the State Border Guard Service for further verification," she said.

"In the coming weeks, it will be clear whether these people are still in Latvia."

Puke said that Russian nationals who remain in the country without documentation will be sent notices to leave the country within 30 days.

Latvia passed a legal requirement in 2023 stating that Russian citizens needed to pass a Latvian language proficiency test to attain or keep permanent residence permits.

Russian citizens who do not pass the exam are eligible to receive a temporary residence permit, after which they will be re-tested in two years. If they fail the second exam, they face potential deportation.

Together with Poland, Lithuania, and Estonia, Latvia imposed visa restrictions on Russian nationals in September 2022.

The Latvian Foreign Ministry recently extended the ban, saying that Russian citizens are prohibited from entering the country until March 2025, unless they have an EU or Latvian residence permit or there is an "exceptional case," such as a serious illness or funeral.

Around 24% of Latvia’s population are ethnic Russians.

The Counteroffensive: Crimean Tatars are observing this Ramadan in exile
Editor’s Note: This article was published by the blog “The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak” on March 14, 2024, and has been re-published by the Kyiv Independent with permission. To subscribe to “The Counteroffensive,” click here. Dilaver Saidakhmetov’s grandfather wasn’t a practicing Muslim, but that…
The Kyiv IndependentAlessandra Hay
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.