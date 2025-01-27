Hungary blocks EU statement condemning Belarus election as undemocratic, RFE/RL reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Hungarian representatives blocked a joint statement by European Union member states rejecting the presidential election in Belarus, sources told Radio Free Europe/ Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) in Brussels.

Without unanimous support from all 27 EU countries, EU's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas issued her own statement, declaring that the Jan. 26 election "neither free, nor fair." She also called on Belarusian authorities to release all political prisoners, "over a thousand of whom are arbitrarily detained, including an employee of the Delegation of the European Union."

Kallas criticized the regime’s late invitation to independent election monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), only 10 days before the vote, which she said prevented access to critical stages of the electoral process. "This is yet another proof of a total absence of credibility of these elections," she said.

She further emphasized that Belarus’s role in Russia’s war against Ukraine and its hybrid attacks on neighboring countries justifies continued EU sanctions and restrictions on the regime.

"...The EU will continue imposing restrictive and targeted measures against the regime, while financially supporting civil society, Belarusian democratic forces in exile, and Belarusian culture," Kallas said. She also noted the EU’s readiness to assist Belarus with stabilizing its economy and reforming its institutions once the country begins a democratic transition.

Hungary refused to sign the draft statement referring to Belarus's "undemocratic presidential elections" and was initially joined by Slovakia, according to RFE/RL. However, Slovakia later agreed to support the text, which described the elections as lacking legitimacy due to "relentless and unprecedented repression of human rights," and severe restrictions on opposition and independent media.

Hungarian authorities, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, maintained their opposition. Hungary has consistently resisted tougher sanctions against Russia and increased European support for Ukraine.