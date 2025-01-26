paint paint
Lukashenko poised to secure 7th term in Belarus 'sham' election

by Olena Goncharova January 27, 2025 1:58 AM 2 min read
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko meets with foreign media at his residence, the Independence Palace, in Minsk, on July 6, 2023. (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko appeared set to win a seventh term in office on Jan. 26 in an election widely dismissed by the West and opposition groups as a sham.

Lukashenko has reportedly secured 86.82% of the vote, according to preliminary results announced by the country’s Central Election Commission on Monday.

The 70-year-old leader, who has ruled since 1994, faced no real competition, as key opposition figures are either imprisoned or living in exile following years of political repression.

Lukashenko's 2020 re-election, widely criticized as fraudulent, sparked unprecedented protests in Belarus, leading to over 65,000 arrests and widespread reports of police brutality. Western nations responded with sanctions and condemnation.

The president, who has relied heavily on Russian subsidies and backing to maintain his grip on power, campaigned this time on a platform of "peace and security." Lukashenko justified his close alliance with Moscow, which included allowing Russia to use Belarusian territory to launch its invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and hosting Russian tactical nuclear weapons. "It’s better to have a dictatorship like in Belarus than a democracy like Ukraine," Lukashenko said during his campaign.

Observers suggest the election date was strategically moved to January, avoiding the warmer months when protests might have been more likely. Economic challenges and the ongoing war in Ukraine have heightened tensions in Belarus, but the government ensured no significant opposition emerged in the lead-up to the vote.

On election day, Lukashenko engaged in a four-hour press conference where he dismissed criticism about the fairness of the election. Asked about the absence of opposition figures, he replied: "Some chose prison, some chose 'exile,' as you say. We didn’t kick anyone out of the country." He also denied allegations of suppressing dissent, claiming opponents had made their own decisions regarding their fate.

Author: Olena Goncharova
