Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
All Covid-19 measures officially lifted in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk July 1, 2023 6:50 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Starting July 1, Covid-19 will be moved from an emergency to a permanent healthcare problem, and the response to it will be the same as other respiratory symptoms disease, the Health Ministry said.

In addition, "epidemic thresholds" will be established in the regions, and appropriate anti-epidemic measures will be implemented if the threshold are met. Vaccinations against the coronavirus will remain free and available.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Ukraine in 2020, over 5.5 million confirmed cases have been recorded, leading to over 112,000 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.  

The start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 largely overshadowed the Covid-19 problem, effectively ending all quarantine measures. The government stopped issuing daily reports on new cases and vaccination levels.

Bloomberg: Russia’s war ‘unravels’ its consumer economy worse than Covid-19 pandemic
Despite Russian dictator Vladimir Putin&rsquo;s claim that the Russian economy is expected to grow in 2023, &ldquo;retail sales remain in a contraction that&rsquo;s already more drawn out than its declines&rdquo; during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to Bloomberg&rsquo;s latest report.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
