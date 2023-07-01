All Covid-19 measures officially lifted in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Starting July 1, Covid-19 will be moved from an emergency to a permanent healthcare problem, and the response to it will be the same as other respiratory symptoms disease, the Health Ministry said.

In addition, "epidemic thresholds" will be established in the regions, and appropriate anti-epidemic measures will be implemented if the threshold are met. Vaccinations against the coronavirus will remain free and available.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in Ukraine in 2020, over 5.5 million confirmed cases have been recorded, leading to over 112,000 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

The start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 largely overshadowed the Covid-19 problem, effectively ending all quarantine measures. The government stopped issuing daily reports on new cases and vaccination levels.