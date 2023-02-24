Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Health Ministry: 106 medical professionals killed in Ukraine since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 24, 2023 12:08 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

One hundred and six medical professionals were killed during the first year of the full-scale Russian invasion in Ukraine, including 33 of them on work premises, reports the Health Ministry.

"Behind the phrase, "medical system" stands not only a large state mechanism, hospital buildings, pharmacies, maternity hospitals, and modern equipment. The medical system is primarily people medical workers who went to their workplaces on the morning of Feb. 24 and continued to vaccinate, treat, save, and put their patients back on their feet," said the ministry.

The Health Ministry praised medical professionals for continuing their work over the past year, especially under difficult conditions such as power outages and Russian attacks.

Russian forces have repeatedly targeted hospitals in their continued shelling of Ukrainian territories in the east, most recently in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on Feb. 7 and Kherson on Feb. 14.

Timeline of Russia's all-out war in Ukraine, month by month
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.