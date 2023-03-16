Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Russian forces shell Kherson hospital twice on Feb. 14

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 14, 2023 9:59 pm
Russian forces shelled a medical facility twice in the southern city of Kherson, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported on Feb. 14.

According to the statement, the roof of one of the buildings was damaged and the windows were shattered by the blast wave and projectile shards. 

At the time of the attack, 26 patients and 7 medical workers were in the hospital. Nobody was injured. 

Kherson has come under daily artillery fire from the occupied eastern bank of the Dnipro River since it was liberated by Ukrainian forces in November.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

