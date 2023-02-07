Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Kharkiv Oblast's hospital on fire following Russian shelling

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 7, 2023 2:48 am
Ukraine's Health Ministry reported on Feb. 6 that a hospital is on fire in the town of Vovchansk, located 75 kilometres northeast of Kharkiv, following Russian shelling. 

Debris damaged a hospital building and two vehicles. There is no information about casualties. 

