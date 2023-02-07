Kharkiv Oblast's hospital on fire following Russian shelling
February 7, 2023 2:48 am
Ukraine's Health Ministry reported on Feb. 6 that a hospital is on fire in the town of Vovchansk, located 75 kilometres northeast of Kharkiv, following Russian shelling.
Debris damaged a hospital building and two vehicles. There is no information about casualties.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.