Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, 2024 Paris Olympics, Ukrainian athletes, Sports, Ukraine
Edit post

Ukrainian gymnast Kovtun wins silver in Paris Olympics

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 5, 2024 1:24 PM 2 min read
Illia Kovtun of Team Ukraine reacts after finishing his routine on the parallel bars during the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Qualification on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 27, 2024, in Paris, France. (Elsa/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun won a silver medal in the men's parallel bars exercise final at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 5.

Kovtun finished fourth twice in the all-around final round and men's floor exercise final last week, losing to the bronze medalists by less than 1 point.

The 20-year-old gymnast scored 15,500 points, which is 0.7 points less than earned by the winner of the competition, Zou Jingyuan from China. Japanese athlete Shinnosuke Oka took third place with 15,300 points.

This is Kovtun's first Olympic medal. The two-time World Championships medallist made his Games debut at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which was postponed to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, finishing 11th in the men's individual all-around.

Gold medalist Jingyuan Zou from China (C), silver medalist Ukraine's Illia Kovtun (L) and bronze medalist Shinnosuke Oka from Japan (R) pose on the podium at the artistic gymnastics men's parallel bars medal ceremony at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Aug. 5, 2024, in Paris, France. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Another Ukrainian gymnast, Oleh Verniaiev, finished eighth in the men's parallel bars exercise final, scoring 13,300 points.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian shooter Pavlo Korostyliov took fifth place in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol finals.

Ukraine has won seven medals so far at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Iryna Gerashchenko won gold and silver in the high jump competition, while shooter Serhii Kulish won a silver medal in the 50m rifle three-position event.

Mykhailo Kokhan won a bronze medal during the men's hammer throw competition. Fencer Olga Kharlan won bronze in the individual saber event, and Ukraine's women's saber fencing team took gold.

With world record and shot at medals in men’s, women’s events, high jump becomes Ukraine’s main Olympic sport
In early July, Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh was winning another event as she was preparing for the Paris Olympics. After beating competition in the sector, Mahuchikh went for the world record, in place for over 35 years, with few coming close to challenge it. Mahuchikh took it from the
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:50 AM

Mali breaks diplomatic ties with Ukraine.

The transitional government of Mali is severing diplomatic relations with Ukraine over its alleged support of rebel coalitions, government spokesperson Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga announced on Aug. 4.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.