Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, 2024 Paris Olympics, Ukrainian athletes, Sports, Shooting, Ukraine
Edit post

Ukrainian shooter Pavlo Korostyliov places 5th in men's 25 pistol Olympics final

by Kateryna Denisova August 5, 2024 11:05 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian shooter Pavlo Korostyliov competes in 25m rapid fire pistol men's qualification at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games on Aug. 02, 2021 in Asaka, Saitama, Japan. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Ukrainian shooter Pavlo Korostyliov took fifth place in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol finals at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 5.

After four rounds, the Ukrainian shooter had 14 points and placed second, but in the fifth round dropped out of the competition.

Korostyliov participated in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, where he finished fourth in the 10m air pistol. He won gold in the 10m air pistol at the Nanjing 2014 Youth Olympic Games.

Ukraine has won six medals so far at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Iryna Gerashchenko won gold and silver in the high jump competition, while shooter Serhii Kulish won a silver medal in the 50m rifle three-position event.

Mykhailo Kokhan won a bronze medal during the men's hammer throw competition. Fencer Olga Kharlan won bronze in the individual saber event, and Ukraine's women's saber fencing team took gold.

With world record and shot at medals in men’s, women’s events, high jump becomes Ukraine’s main Olympic sport
In early July, Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh was winning another event as she was preparing for the Paris Olympics. After beating competition in the sector, Mahuchikh went for the world record, in place for over 35 years, with few coming close to challenge it. Mahuchikh took it from the
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:50 AM

Mali breaks diplomatic ties with Ukraine.

The transitional government of Mali is severing diplomatic relations with Ukraine over its alleged support of rebel coalitions, government spokesperson Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga announced on Aug. 4.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.