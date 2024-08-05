Ukrainian shooter Pavlo Korostyliov places 5th in men's 25 pistol Olympics final

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian shooter Pavlo Korostyliov took fifth place in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol finals at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 5.

After four rounds, the Ukrainian shooter had 14 points and placed second, but in the fifth round dropped out of the competition.

Korostyliov participated in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, where he finished fourth in the 10m air pistol. He won gold in the 10m air pistol at the Nanjing 2014 Youth Olympic Games.

Ukraine has won six medals so far at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Iryna Gerashchenko won gold and silver in the high jump competition, while shooter Serhii Kulish won a silver medal in the 50m rifle three-position event.

Mykhailo Kokhan won a bronze medal during the men's hammer throw competition. Fencer Olga Kharlan won bronze in the individual saber event, and Ukraine's women's saber fencing team took gold.