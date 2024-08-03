Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun finishes fourth in the men's floor exercise final at Paris Olympics

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun finished fourth in the men's floor exercise final at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on Aug. 3, losing to the bronze medalist by 0.4 points.

Kovtun also placed fourth in the all-around final round on July 31, falling 0.199 points short of the bronze medalist.

The 20-year-old gymnast was defeated on Aug. 3 by Carlos Yulo of Philipines (5 points), Artem Dolgopyat of Israel (14.966 points), who was born in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, and Jake German of the United Kingdom (14.933 points), respectively.

Kovtun, who ended with a score of 14.533 on Aug. 3, will compete in the parallel bars final on Aug. 5.

The two-time World Championships medallist made his Games debut at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, which was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, finishing 11th in the men's individual all-around.

Another Ukrainian gymnast, Oleh Verniaiev, finished fifth in the men's pommel horse final, scoring 14.966 points. He will also compete in the parallel bars final on Aug. 5.

Verniaiev is the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic parallel bars champion and individual all-around silver medallist. The gymnast missed the Tokyo Olympics due to a failed doping test.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's women's saber fencing team secured a seat in the finals, defeating Japan in the semi-finals to compete for the gold medal against Korea.

Ukraine has so far won two medals at the Paris Games, with Olga Kharlan securing a bronze medal in women’s individual saber on July 29. Shooter Serhiy Kulish won a silver medal in the 50m rifle three-position event.