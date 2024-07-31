Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, 2024 Paris Olympics, Ukrainian athletes, Sports
Edit post

Illia Kovtun places 4th in men's gymnastics all-around Olympics final

by Kateryna Denisova July 31, 2024 10:30 PM 1 min read
Illia Kovtun competes on the pommel horse during the Artistic Gymnastics Men's All-Around Final on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun took fourth place in the men's all-around final round at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on July 31.

After the last rotation, Kovtun totaled 86.165 and lost to the bronze medalist by 0.199 points.

He was bested by victorious Japanese athlete Shinnosuke Oka, who was followed by two Chinese gymnasts, Zhang Boheng and Xiao Ruoteng.

At the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, Kovtun placed 11th in the men's individual all-around.

Another Ukrainian gymnast, Oleh Verniaiev, was at the top three following the first part of the competition, but finished eighth, scoring 84.399 points.

Verniaiev is the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic parallel bars champion and individual all-around silver medallist. He missed the Tokyo Olympics due to a failed doping test.

On the third day of the Paris Olympics, Ukrainian gymnasts — Oleh Verniaiev, Ilia Kovtun, Ihor Radivilov, Nazar Chepurnyi and Radomyr Stelmakh — took fifth place in the men's artistic team all-around gymnastics final with 254.761 points.

Ukraine has so far won a single medal. Fencer Olga Kharlan took bronze in the women's individual saber event on July 29.

Ukrainian women’s rowing team comes 5th in Olympics
The rowing team of Yevheniia Dovhodko, Kateryna Dudchenko, Daryna Verkhogliad, and Anastasiia Kozhenkova stopped just two steps away from Ukraine’s second medal.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:01 PM

Russia begins 'third stage' of tactical nuclear arms drills.

"As part of this phase of the drills, missile formations' personnel from the Southern and Central military districts will carry out combat training tasks, including acquiring special training ammunition for the Iskander-M tactical missile systems," Russia s Defense Ministry said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.