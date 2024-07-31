Illia Kovtun places 4th in men's gymnastics all-around Olympics final

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Ukrainian gymnast Illia Kovtun took fourth place in the men's all-around final round at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on July 31.

After the last rotation, Kovtun totaled 86.165 and lost to the bronze medalist by 0.199 points.

He was bested by victorious Japanese athlete Shinnosuke Oka, who was followed by two Chinese gymnasts, Zhang Boheng and Xiao Ruoteng.

At the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, Kovtun placed 11th in the men's individual all-around.

Another Ukrainian gymnast, Oleh Verniaiev, was at the top three following the first part of the competition, but finished eighth, scoring 84.399 points.

Verniaiev is the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic parallel bars champion and individual all-around silver medallist. He missed the Tokyo Olympics due to a failed doping test.

On the third day of the Paris Olympics, Ukrainian gymnasts — Oleh Verniaiev, Ilia Kovtun, Ihor Radivilov, Nazar Chepurnyi and Radomyr Stelmakh — took fifth place in the men's artistic team all-around gymnastics final with 254.761 points.

Ukraine has so far won a single medal. Fencer Olga Kharlan took bronze in the women's individual saber event on July 29.