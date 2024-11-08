Guardian: Frustration grows in Ukraine over delayed UK missile supplies

This audio is created with AI assistance

The relationship between the U.K. and Ukraine has worsened since the Labour party took power in July, according to Ukrainian officials, the Guardian reported on Nov. 8.

Kyiv expressed frustration over Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s reluctance to supply additional long-range Storm Shadow missiles, with one senior official stating, “There’s no point in his coming as a tourist” unless Starmer commits to more military support.

Storm Shadow missiles have a range of up to 250 kilometers (150 miles), and have been used to hit Russian military targets in Crimea, a sovereign Ukrainian territory illegally annexed by Russia.

Ukrainian officials also noted that Starmer has postponed several planned visits, which has added to their disappointment.

Some Ukrainian leaders are worried about potential changes in U.S. support following Donald Trump’s recent election victory, as Russian troops advance in eastern Ukraine and the Kremlin intensifies missile bombardments.

While Starmer assured President Zelensky of Britain’s “unwavering” support in Budapest on Nov. 7, no concrete progress on missile supplies was achieved.

The two leaders met in Budapest while attending the fifth European Political Community Summit.

Starmer’s appointment of former national security adviser Jonathan Powell has further raised concerns in Kyiv, with some speculating it might signal increased pressure on Ukraine to negotiate with Russia.