Guardian: Frustration grows in Ukraine over delayed UK missile supplies

by Sonya Bandouil November 8, 2024 11:04 PM 2 min read
Prime Minister Keir Starmer greets Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky at Downing Street on Oct. 10, 2024, in London, England. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The relationship between the U.K. and Ukraine has worsened since the Labour party took power in July, according to Ukrainian officials, the Guardian reported on Nov. 8.

Kyiv expressed frustration over Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s reluctance to supply additional long-range Storm Shadow missiles, with one senior official stating, “There’s no point in his coming as a tourist” unless Starmer commits to more military support.

Storm Shadow missiles have a range of up to 250 kilometers (150 miles), and have been used to hit Russian military targets in Crimea, a sovereign Ukrainian territory illegally annexed by Russia.

Ukrainian officials also noted that Starmer has postponed several planned visits, which has added to their disappointment.

Some Ukrainian leaders are worried about potential changes in U.S. support following Donald Trump’s recent election victory, as Russian troops advance in eastern Ukraine and the Kremlin intensifies missile bombardments.

While Starmer assured President Zelensky of Britain’s “unwavering” support in Budapest on Nov. 7, no concrete progress on missile supplies was achieved.

The two leaders met in Budapest while attending the fifth European Political Community Summit.

Starmer’s appointment of former national security adviser Jonathan Powell has further raised concerns in Kyiv, with some speculating it might signal increased pressure on Ukraine to negotiate with Russia.

News Feed

8:24 PM

Ukraine breaks air service agreement with Iran.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine's airspace has been closed to all flights due to the risk of Russian attacks. Once air service is restored, flights with Iran will not be resumed.
7:50 PM

Elon Musk joined recent Zelensky-Trump call, Axios reports.

Elon Musk, who has extensive influence on American politics, reportedly was on the line during the recent conversation between President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, saying he would continue to support Ukraine through his Starlink satellites.
