Zelensky arrives in Hungary for European Political Community Summit

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 7, 2024 1:26 PM 1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrives for the European Political Community summit at Puskas Arena on Nov. 7, 2024 in Budapest, Hungary. (Janos Kummer/Getty Images)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Budapest on Nov. 7 to take part in the European Political Community Summit.

The fifth meeting of the European Political Community will focus on Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing escalation in the Middle East, among other topics.

The meeting comes in an uncertain moment for Ukraine and Europe after Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election with wide-reaching security implications for the content.

"We will discuss security challenges in Europe, as well as new opportunities for all partners," Zelensky said ahead of the meeting.

European Council President Charles Michel and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose country currently chairs the Council of the EU, invited European leaders to the summit on Oct. 25.

Orban, an illiberal populist leader who maintained close ties with Russia throughout the full-scale war, celebrated Trump's victory, promising "big plans for the future."

Other European leaders presented Trump's victory as a wake-up call for their countries to take more responsibility for their own security and invest more in Ukraine's defense.

What we know about Trump’s plans for ending Russia’s war against Ukraine
Trump has repeatedly said he could end Russia’s war “in 24 hours.” What is his plan?
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.