Zelensky arrives in Hungary for European Political Community Summit

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Budapest on Nov. 7 to take part in the European Political Community Summit.

The fifth meeting of the European Political Community will focus on Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing escalation in the Middle East, among other topics.

The meeting comes in an uncertain moment for Ukraine and Europe after Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election with wide-reaching security implications for the content.

"We will discuss security challenges in Europe, as well as new opportunities for all partners," Zelensky said ahead of the meeting.

European Council President Charles Michel and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose country currently chairs the Council of the EU, invited European leaders to the summit on Oct. 25.

Orban, an illiberal populist leader who maintained close ties with Russia throughout the full-scale war, celebrated Trump's victory, promising "big plans for the future."

Other European leaders presented Trump's victory as a wake-up call for their countries to take more responsibility for their own security and invest more in Ukraine's defense.