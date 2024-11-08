Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, European Union, Donald Trump, United States, Western aid, War
Edit post

EU officials explore options for supporting Ukraine if Trump halts aid, Bloomberg reports

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 8, 2024 5:49 PM 2 min read
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at the National Faith Advisory Summit in the state of Georgia, United States, on Oct. 28, 2024. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

European officials met in Budapest on Nov. 7 to discuss whether the European Union would be willing to continue funding support for Ukraine if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump halts U.S. assistance, Bloomberg reported Nov. 8, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

One source expressed concern that Trump might try to shift the financial burden to Europe, though initial discussions did not indicate any drastic change in direction.

Trump has repeatedly criticized European NATO members for not investing enough in their defense capabilities and relying on the U.S. On the campaign trail, he also claimed he could end Russia's war within 24 hours if elected, though he has not elaborated on how he would achieve this.

There are concerns that the new U.S. president may reduce support for Kyiv and pursue a deal with the Kremlin at Ukraine's expense.

Some European officials suggested that the real issue may not be the money itself, but rather the military resources, which are primarily provided by Washington.

According to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, the EU is the largest provider of aid to Ukraine, having allocated a total of 118 billion euros ($127 billion) since Russia's full-scale invasion. The U.S. has provided nearly 85 billion euros ($91 billion) in assistance.

"Ukraine is grateful for all the support from our partners, and we are open to any constructive ideas to achieve just peace for our country," President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the European Political Community Summit in Budapest.

He was among the first to congratulate Trump on his victory in the U.S. presidential election, voicing hopes for "strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States." The two also had a follow-up phone call, agreeing to strengthen cooperation, Ukraine's president said.

Kuleba: 5 lessons for Ukrainians from Trump’s victory
First, after his defeat in the 2019 U.S. presidential election, Donald Trump was written off as a political failure. But he didn’t give up — he got back up, ran again, and won four years later. Lesson: Never, ever give up, even if everyone around you says your cause
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Kuleba
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:54 AM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 25.

At least 25 people were injured and more may be trapped under the rubble, local authorities said. Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the building.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.