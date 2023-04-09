Governors: Russian attacks hit 8 regions, kill 5 civilians over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

In the last 24 hours, Russian attacks were reported in eight out of Ukraine's 24 oblasts – Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, and Donetsk.

According to the regional governors' reports, five civilians were killed, and at least eight were injured.

Two Russian missiles hit a private residence in the city of Zaporizhzhia on April 9, acting Zaporizhzhia Mayor Anatolii Kurtiev reported on Telegram.

According to the official, a 50-year-old man and an 11-year-old girl were killed in the attack that destroyed the building where the victims lived.

At least a dozen of nearby buildings have been damaged in the attack.

A total of three civilians were killed in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast on April 8, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Yurii Melashko. Five people were injured there.

“Zaporizhzhia, Orihiv, Huliaipole, and 15 other settlements became targets for the Russian attacks: One missile attack, four airstrikes, five drone attacks, and 46 artillery attacks were carried out by the Russian troops,” he said.

Russian troops shelled the southern Kherson Oblast 71 times over the past 24 hours, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on April 9.

According to him, a total of 495 shells were fired across Kherson Oblast, hitting residential areas, power lines, and a grain terminal near the town of Beryslav.

The governor added that 23 shells targeted the regional capital of Kherson, hitting the shipyard territory. There were no casualties, Prokudin said.

Two men were killed, and a woman was injured by a Russian shelling in villages near Kupiansk in the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on April 8.

In a Telegram post, Syniehubov said that the two men killed in the village of Dvorichna were 65 and 34 year-olds, while the woman injured in the village of Podoly was aged 65.

Two people were injured in Bakhmut and Toketsk in Donetsk Oblast, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Russia attacked the settlements near Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with drones and heavy artillery, according to Governor Serhiy Lysak. No casualties were reported.

Russian forces shelled four communities in Sumy Oblast on April 8, firing more than 79 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Over the past day, Russian shelling hit the settlements of Makiivka, Nevske, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast. Also, Russian troops shelled border settlements in Chernihiv Oblast, as reported by the Ukrinform news site. There were no casualties.