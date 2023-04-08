Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: 2 killed, 1 injured by Russian shelling in Kharkiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 8, 2023 11:47 PM 1 min read
A local resident stands in the doorway of a building partially destroyed by Russian shelling in the Ukrainian city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on March 7, 2023. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two men were killed, and a woman was injured by a Russian shelling in villages near Kupiansk in the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on April 8.

In a Telegram post, Syniehubov said that the two men killed in the village of Dvorichna were 65 and 34 year-olds, while the woman injured in the village of Podoly was aged 65. The wounded is receiving medical care, according to the official.

Half a year after Ukraine launched a surprise counteroffensive in northeastern Ukraine, eventually liberating the entirety of Kharkiv Oblast, many areas in the region still come under daily Russian shelling.

Syniehubov has also repeatedly called on residents to be cautious of the explosive objects left behind by Russian troops. Ukraine is still in the midst of what is expected to be an extremely lengthy process of removing mines from liberated territories, which is especially difficult as Russia continues to shell those areas.

From occupation to active war zone: Danger persists for Ukrainians in liberated territories
KUPIANSK, Kharkiv Oblast — For the handful of Ukrainians left in the center of Kupiansk, life since liberation from Russian occupation has been reduced to an exercise in survival. The city in Kharkiv Oblast is shelled throughout the day by Russian artillery on the other side of the Oskil River, whe…
Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
