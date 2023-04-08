Governor: 2 killed, 1 injured by Russian shelling in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two men were killed, and a woman was injured by a Russian shelling in villages near Kupiansk in the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on April 8.

In a Telegram post, Syniehubov said that the two men killed in the village of Dvorichna were 65 and 34 year-olds, while the woman injured in the village of Podoly was aged 65. The wounded is receiving medical care, according to the official.

Half a year after Ukraine launched a surprise counteroffensive in northeastern Ukraine, eventually liberating the entirety of Kharkiv Oblast, many areas in the region still come under daily Russian shelling.

Syniehubov has also repeatedly called on residents to be cautious of the explosive objects left behind by Russian troops. Ukraine is still in the midst of what is expected to be an extremely lengthy process of removing mines from liberated territories, which is especially difficult as Russia continues to shell those areas.