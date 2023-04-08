Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled four communities in Sumy Oblast on April 8, firing more than 79 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Facebook.

According to the post, Russia shelled the Bilopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka and Myropillia communities.

Russian forces used at least nine explosives to target the Myropillia community, while the Bilopillia and Khotin communities were attacked with mortars and grenades. The Bilopillia community in the central part of Sumy Oblast suffers from shelling the most, Taras Savchenko, acting head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said on April 6.

No casualties have been reported following the shelling. There was no information on the damage in the region at the time of the publication.

The military administration also said that no groups of deployable Russian forces were observed across the border.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.