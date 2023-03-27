Governor: Russia's attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 1, injure 2 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

One civilian was killed, and two were wounded by Russia's attacks on Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on March 27.

One person was killed in Krasnohorivka, located eight kilometers to the north of Marinka.

One person was injured in Pivnichne and one in Bakhmut

A total of 1,434 people have been reported killed and 3,264 wounded in Donetsk Oblast since the start of the full-scale invasion, according to Kyrylenko. However, the numbers do not include casualties from Russian-occupied Volnovakha and Mariupol, as they are currently impossible to calculate.

On March 22, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that the northern and southern parts of Donetsk Oblast's Bakhmut are the site of "fiercest battles" between Russian and Ukrainian troops.