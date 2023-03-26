Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Donetsk Oblast governor shows destruction in Vuhledar

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 27, 2023 2:53 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance
Damaged and destroyed residential buildings in Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.
A photo of damaged residential buildings in Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast (Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)

Photos published by Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko on March 26 show the magnitude of destruction in Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast.

Earlier, the Institute for the Study of War said that Russian forces may attempt to launch another counteroffensive in Vuhledar but most likely won’t make significant advances due to issues with military personnel and ammunition supply.

According to U.K. Defense Ministry, Russia has “almost certainly” slowed in its attempts to storm Donetsk Oblast’s town of Vuhledar following recurrent, extremely expensive failed attacks.

Vuhledar is located approximately 150 kilometers from the embattled city of Bakhmut, whose sector is dominated by Russia’s state-backed private mercenary Wagner Group.

The Russian army aims to capture the entire Donetsk Oblast, roughly half of which it currently occupies.

