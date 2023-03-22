Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff reports 'fiercest battles' in Bakhmut as Russia tries to advance in 5 areas

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 22, 2023 9:41 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The "fiercest battles" between Russian and Ukrainian troops are taking place in the northern and southern parts of Donetsk Oblast's Bakhmut, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 22.

Russian forces are conducting offensives in the areas of Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Shakhtarsk, Marinka, and Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, according to the report.

Over the past 24 hours, Russia carried out 41 air strikes against Ukraine, a deadly missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, and 30 strikes using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), the General Staff wrote in its evening update.

Russian troops also reportedly launched 21 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones from its Bryansk region to attack Ukraine, killing and injuring civilians in Kyiv Oblast and damaging an energy site in Zhytomyr Oblast.

The Russian military shelled multiple settlements near the contact line and the Ukrainian-Russian border in the past day, Ukraine's military added.

Ukraine's Armed Forces hit 12 Russian temporary bases and one anti-aircraft complex, according to the General Staff.

UK Defense Ministry: 'Realistic possibility' Russia is losing momentum in Bakhmut
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.