Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Governor: Russian attack wounds 2 volunteers in flood-hit Kherson

by Asami Terajima June 10, 2023 12:36 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two volunteers, aged 25 and 50, were wounded during a Russian artillery strike on flood-hit Kherson, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on June 10.

The artillery fire struck the Korabelnyi district, close to the Dnipro River.

According to Prokudin, the two were helping Kherson residents who suffered from the flooding due to Russia's blow-up of the major Kakhovka dam. They were evacuated and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital, he added.

The report of injuries comes as Russia continues to shell Kherson even as evacuation efforts continue in the flooded city, one of the dozens of settlements in southern Ukraine that suffered from the Kakhovka dam's demolition.  

At least four people in Kherson Oblast and another one in Mykolaiv Oblast were killed due to the flooding, and 13 more are considered missing, the Interior Ministry reported on June 9.

On June 8, shortly after President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Kherson, Russian forces shelled the city, wounding nine people, including a policeman and employees of the State Emergency Service. There were no fatalities, the ministry added.

Ever since being liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022, Kherson has experienced regular shelling from Russian forces on the other side of the Dnipro River.

On June 6, Russia destroyed the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant across the Dnipro River, occupied by Russian forces, sparking a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster across southern Ukraine.

Author: Asami Terajima
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
