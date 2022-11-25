Governor: Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast kill 10 people, injure 54

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast 49 times on Nov. 24, hitting residential buildings, a shipyard, school grounds, and gas pipes in Kherson, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported.

Russian forces also attacked the communities of Zelenivka, Chornobaivka, and Stepanivka, which are located on the west bank of the Dnipro River, where Russian forces retreated from at the beginning of November.

On Nov. 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky said he receives reports of Russian attacks on liberated Kherson “almost every hour” following Russian forces’ withdrawal from the city.