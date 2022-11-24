Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, November 24, 2022

Zelensky: Reports of Russian attacks on liberated Kherson Oblast come ‘almost every hour’

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 24, 2022 10:53 pm
Share

 In an address on Nov. 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the frequent attacks started after Russian forces were forced to withdraw from Kherson Oblast. 

“Only the liberation of our land and reliable security guarantees for Ukraine can protect our people from any escalation by Russia,” he said. “We are working with our partners every day for this.”

Zelensky added that he would soon reveal “important news,” although he did not elaborate.

Russian forces shelled liberated Kherson 17 times on Nov. 24, injuring one civilian, according to Halyna Luhova, head of Kherson City Council. Over the past four days, Russia has shelled the city 62 times, according to Luhova. 

Russian troops repeatedly shelled Kherson on Nov. 21 and 22, targeting civilian infrastructure, according to local officials.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces liberated Kherson on Nov. 11 after eight months of Russian occupation.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK