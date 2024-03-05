Governor: Russian shelling of Donetsk Oblast town kills elderly man

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the town of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing a 72-year-old man, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on March 5.

Civilians in Donetsk Oblast settlements suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy battles continue in the region as Russia intensifies offensive actions along the front, and Ukraine's military faces serious ammunition shortages due to delays in U.S. aid.

“Krasnohorivka has been on the front line for 10 years, and every day it becomes more and more dangerous to stay there,” Filashkin said on Telegram.

“I am asking everyone: take care of yourself and your loved ones! Evacuate in time!”

Krasnohorivka, with a population of 14,000 before the full-scale invasion, lies immediately north of Marinka, effectively destroyed by fighting.

Earlier Russian attacks killed one person in Kharkiv Oblast and injured another in the southern city of Kherson on March 5, according to regional authorities.