Governor: Russian shelling of Donetsk Oblast town kills elderly man

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 5, 2024 4:32 PM 1 min read
Archive photo: A woman walks past a bombed school in the frontline town of Krasnohorivka as the first anniversary of the war between Russia and Ukraine nears, outside of Marinka in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 22, 2023. (Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the town of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing a 72-year-old man, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on March 5.

Civilians in Donetsk Oblast settlements suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy battles continue in the region as Russia intensifies offensive actions along the front, and Ukraine's military faces serious ammunition shortages due to delays in U.S. aid.

“Krasnohorivka has been on the front line for 10 years, and every day it becomes more and more dangerous to stay there,” Filashkin said on Telegram.

“I am asking everyone: take care of yourself and your loved ones! Evacuate in time!”

Krasnohorivka, with a population of 14,000 before the full-scale invasion, lies immediately north of Marinka, effectively destroyed by fighting.

Earlier Russian attacks killed one person in Kharkiv Oblast and injured another in the southern city of Kherson on March 5, according to regional authorities.

What danger does Transnistria pose to Ukraine, Moldova?
When there was no mention of Transnistria — Moldova’s Russia-led breakaway republic — in Vladimir Putin’s speech on Feb. 29, Moldovans sighed with relief. A day prior, the leaders of the unrecognized breakaway entity, sandwiched between Ukraine and Moldova, had asked Russia for “protection” — a ple…
The Kyiv IndependentPaula Erizanu
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:00 PM

Media: Russian helicopter destroyed on Sergey Kotov vessel.

In a conversation allegedly intercepted by Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR), a Russian commander claimed that the Russian patrol ship Sergey Kotov, reportedly destroyed near occupied Crimea on March 5, had a helicopter on board.
12:44 PM

Macron to discuss ammunition for Ukraine during Prague visit.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Prague on March 5 to meet Czech President Petr Pavel and Prime Minister Petr Fiala and discuss plans to purchase ammunition for Ukraine outside of Europe, among other topics, Czech Television reported.
9:15 AM

Lithuania to join Czech-led ammunition initiative for Ukraine.

Lithuania will contribute to the Czech-led allied initiative to supply Ukraine with hundreds of thousands of artillery rounds from outside of Europe, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte confirmed on March 4 after a phone call with her Czech counterpart, Petr Fiala.
