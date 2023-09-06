Governor: Russian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia injures 2 people

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia city on Sept. 6, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Yurii Malashko reported on Telegram.

The strike damaged a civilian infrastructure site and injured two employees of an undisclosed enterprise.

Anatolii Kurtiev, the acting mayor of Zaporizhzhia, also reported that “the blast wave shattered windows in several high-rise buildings and educational institutions.”

Zaporizhzhia, a city in southeastern Ukraine, comes under frequent attacks due to its proximity to the front line and the Russian border.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast is on of the key areas of Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive, where Ukrainian forces have been gradually advancing in the past months.

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited military brigades in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Sept. 4.