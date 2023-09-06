Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ISW: Ukrainian forces continue to advance in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by Olena Goncharova September 6, 2023 4:59 AM 1 min read
Cars are seen on the road as police officers evacuate two families from frontline Stepnohirsk town, Zaporizhzhia, southeastern Ukraine. (Photo: Dmytro Smolienko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Geolocated footage shared on Sept. 5th by several sources showed Russian forces striking Ukrainian positions northwest and west of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.  According to the latest report by the Institute for the Study of War, it indicates that Ukrainian forces have advanced into an area near the settlement that Russian forces previously claimed to control.

Additional geolocated footage posted on Sept. 5 shows that Ukrainian forces have also advanced south of Robotyne and northwest of Verbove, located about 10 kilometers east of Robotyne).

Geolocated evidence of Ukrainian forces northwest of Verbove suggests that Ukrainian forces are advancing along the line of Russian fortifications that runs into the settlement, the ISW said.

Ukrainian military sources also confirmed that Ukrainian forces have been successful in the Robotyne—Novoprokopivka directions south of Orikhiv, and further reported that Ukrainian forces are pursuing successful offensive operations south of Bakhmut.

On Sept. 4, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Ukraine’s military had made gains near Klishchiivka, some five kilometers from Donetsk Oblast's Bakhmut, and Novoprokopivka south of Robotyne.

Ukrainian forces have liberated three square kilometers around Bakhmut, according to Maliar.

Author: Olena Goncharova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

