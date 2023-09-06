ISW: Ukrainian forces continue to advance in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Geolocated footage shared on Sept. 5th by several sources showed Russian forces striking Ukrainian positions northwest and west of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. According to the latest report by the Institute for the Study of War, it indicates that Ukrainian forces have advanced into an area near the settlement that Russian forces previously claimed to control.

Additional geolocated footage posted on Sept. 5 shows that Ukrainian forces have also advanced south of Robotyne and northwest of Verbove, located about 10 kilometers east of Robotyne).

Geolocated evidence of Ukrainian forces northwest of Verbove suggests that Ukrainian forces are advancing along the line of Russian fortifications that runs into the settlement, the ISW said.

Ukrainian military sources also confirmed that Ukrainian forces have been successful in the Robotyne—Novoprokopivka directions south of Orikhiv, and further reported that Ukrainian forces are pursuing successful offensive operations south of Bakhmut.

On Sept. 4, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Ukraine’s military had made gains near Klishchiivka, some five kilometers from Donetsk Oblast's Bakhmut, and Novoprokopivka south of Robotyne.

Ukrainian forces have liberated three square kilometers around Bakhmut, according to Maliar.