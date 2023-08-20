Russian attack on Nikopol injures 74-year-old woman

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Nikopol with heavy artillery on Aug. 19, injuring a 74-year-old woman, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Telegram.

The woman is currently hospitalized and being treated for shrapnel wounds, Lysak said.

The shelling also damaged five houses, four outbuildings, and two power lines.

After the evening attack, "the night passed quietly" throughout Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Lysak said.

Nikopol faces the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from the other side of the Dnipro River, making it a regular target of Russian shelling.