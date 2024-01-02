Skip to content
Governor: Russian forces attack Kharkiv, damage educational facility

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 2, 2024 11:39 PM 2 min read
A view of the buildings in the city center in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on July 11, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Valentyna Polishchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Kharkiv late on Jan. 2, damaging an educational facility, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Russia earlier the same day hit Kharkiv with Iskander missiles, killing a woman and wounding 52 civilians, including six children, according to the National Police.

According to preliminary data cited by Syniehubov, the evening attack was likely carried out with S-300 missiles and didn’t lead to any casualties. First responders are working on the scene.

The attack hit near a residential building, shattering some windows, according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov. He said on Telegram that the information on possible victims is being established.

“This is another terrorist attack on Kharkiv and an attempt to intimidate peaceful residents,” Terekhov added.

Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv is subjected to frequent strikes by Russian forces due to its proximity to the border with Russia.

Russia launched at least 99 missiles on the morning of Jan. 2, targeting Kyiv, the surrounding region, and Kharkiv. According to the Air Force, Ukraine's air defenses shot down 72 Russian missiles, along with all of the 35 Shahed drones launched earlier in the night.

The attack killed a total of five people and injured another 130 nationwide as of 8 p.m. local time, the State Emergency Service reported.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
