City official: 10 injured in Russian missile attack on Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ten people were injured after Russian forces targeted the city of Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast overnight on March 10 with three missiles, Yurii Tretiak, acting head of the local city administration, told Suspilne.

"Three missile strikes. Three craters in one location within a radius of 20 meters. Ten residential high-rise buildings are heavily damaged. One entrance of a nine-story building is damaged to the extent that it is uninhabitable and requires major restoration," Tretiak said.

Three of the injured were also hospitalized.

According to regional governor Vadym Filashkin, Russian forces used S-300 missiles to strike Myrnohrad.

Populated areas across Donetsk Oblast were targeted 11 times over the past 24 hours, Filashkin added. One hundred thirty-four people, including 23 children, were evacuated to safety from front-line areas.

Civilians in Donetsk Oblast settlements suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy battles continue in the region as Russia intensifies offensive actions along the front, and Ukraine's military faces severe ammunition shortages to defend the region due to delays in U.S. aid.