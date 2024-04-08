Skip to content
Governor: Russian attack on Poltava Oblast kills 1, injures 10, including 3 children

by Dinara Khalilova April 8, 2024 11:30 PM 1 min read
Archive photo: People walk in a park on May 18, 2021 in Poltava, Ukraine. (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)
Russian forces struck a residential building in Poltava Oblast late on April 8, killing one person and wounding 10 more, including three children, Governor Filip Pronin reported.

Poltava is located in central Ukraine, hundreds of kilometers from the front lines.

At 9:30 p.m. local time, Pronin said that Russia targeted civilian infrastructure in the Poltava community.

In about an hour, the oblast governor clarified that a residential building was hit. “The roof of the building was partially destroyed, and a fire broke out,” he added.

Several nearby houses were reportedly damaged.

Russian attacks against Donetsk, Sumy, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts earlier the same day killed two people and injured another 14, including a teenage girl, according to regional authorities.

A Russian April 8 missile strike on an industrial facility in the city of Zaporizhzhia killed three people and wounded eight more, the regional governor reported.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
12:16 AM

Ukraine, Hungary agree on opening new border checkpoint.

Ukraine and Hungary agreed on opening a new border crossing for passenger vehicles at Velyka Palad-Nagyhodos and expand the Luzhanka-Berehshuran crossing to allow for empty vehicles weighing over 7.5 tons, the Infrastructure Ministry reported on April 8.
3:46 PM

Washington Post: Russia uses trolls to undermine US support for Ukraine.

Moscow is trying to undermine Ukraine's support in the U.S., using its troll farms and political strategists, in light of Kyiv's critical need for further aid to defend itself from Russia, the Washington Post reported on April 8 after reviewing internal Kremlin documents obtained by a European intelligence service.
