Governor: Russian attack on Poltava Oblast kills 1, injures 10, including 3 children

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck a residential building in Poltava Oblast late on April 8, killing one person and wounding 10 more, including three children, Governor Filip Pronin reported.

Poltava is located in central Ukraine, hundreds of kilometers from the front lines.

At 9:30 p.m. local time, Pronin said that Russia targeted civilian infrastructure in the Poltava community.

In about an hour, the oblast governor clarified that a residential building was hit. “The roof of the building was partially destroyed, and a fire broke out,” he added.

Several nearby houses were reportedly damaged.

Russian attacks against Donetsk, Sumy, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts earlier the same day killed two people and injured another 14, including a teenage girl, according to regional authorities.

A Russian April 8 missile strike on an industrial facility in the city of Zaporizhzhia killed three people and wounded eight more, the regional governor reported.