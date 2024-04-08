Authorities: Russian air strikes in Sumy Oblast hit civilian infrastructure, cause casualties

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and it is being updated.

Russian forces launched air strikes on Sumy Oblast on the afternoon of April 8, targeting civilian infrastructure in the city of Sumy and causing casualties in the town of Bilopillia, the regional administration reported.

Settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast suffer from almost daily Russian attacks due to their proximity to the border with Russia. Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive over the past month, leading to multiple civilian casualties.

Russia hit civilian infrastructure in Sumy, the regional capital, at around 3 p.m. local time, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said on Telegram.

Russian troops also reportedly struck the center of Bilopillia with guided aerial bombs, leading to injuries among residents.

The regional authorities said they are still establishing the consequences of the attack and will provide more information later.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 15,600 residents, lies just eight kilometers south of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered the evacuation of children from 52 settlements in Sumy Oblast on April 5.