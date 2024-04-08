Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Sumy, Russian attacks, War, Casualties
Edit post

Authorities: Russian air strikes in Sumy Oblast hit civilian infrastructure, cause casualties

by Dinara Khalilova April 8, 2024 4:34 PM 1 min read
An aerial view of the city center of Sumy, Ukraine. (RoNeDya / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This is a developing story and it is being updated.

Russian forces launched air strikes on Sumy Oblast on the afternoon of April 8, targeting civilian infrastructure in the city of Sumy and causing casualties in the town of Bilopillia, the regional administration reported.

Settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy Oblast suffer from almost daily Russian attacks due to their proximity to the border with Russia. Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive over the past month, leading to multiple civilian casualties.

Russia hit civilian infrastructure in Sumy, the regional capital, at around 3 p.m. local time, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said on Telegram.

Russian troops also reportedly struck the center of Bilopillia with guided aerial bombs, leading to injuries among residents.

The regional authorities said they are still establishing the consequences of the attack and will provide more information later.

The town of Bilopillia, with a pre-war population of about 15,600 residents, lies just eight kilometers south of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered the evacuation of children from 52 settlements in Sumy Oblast on April 5.

Why is Russia intensifying attacks on Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast?
Russian attacks on Ukraine’s northern Sumy Oblast have left some villages resembling the ruins of Bakhmut and Marinka, officials have said, as Moscow’s forces continue to escalate aerial bombardments against homes and civilian infrastructure in the area. In the latest strikes, one person was killed…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:46 PM

Washington Post: Russia uses trolls to undermine US support for Ukraine.

Moscow is trying to undermine Ukraine's support in the U.S., using its troll farms and political strategists, in light of Kyiv's critical need for further aid to defend itself from Russia, the Washington Post reported on April 8 after reviewing internal Kremlin documents obtained by a European intelligence service.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:52 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 9 over past day.

Russian "kamikaze" drones attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Zhytomyr Oblast, the regional military administration said. The Zviahel City Council reported a "direct threat of air pollution" as a result of the attack, urging residents to stay indoors and close their windows. No casualties were reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.