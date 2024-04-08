Skip to content
Authorities: Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast kill 1, injure 5, including teenage girl

by Dinara Khalilova April 8, 2024 8:31 PM 1 min read
An apartment building in Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, catches fire following a Russian attack on April 8, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Chasiv Yar and Selydove in Donetsk Oblast killed one person and wounded five more, including a teenage girl, regional authorities reported on April 8.

Settlements in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian attacks due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

Russia’s military shelled the town of Chasiv Yar, around 10 kilometers west of occupied Bakhmut, killing a 77-year-old woman and damaging six houses, Vadym Filashkin, the regional governor, said on Facebook.

An apartment building in the town of Selydove was also hit, where five residents, including a 16-year-old girl, suffered injuries, according to the regional prosecutor’s office.

The prosecutors said they were still establishing the type of weaponry used to strike Selydove.

Russian attacks against Donetsk Oblast on April 7 killed one person in Chasiv Yar and injured one in Yelyzavetivka, Filashkin reported earlier.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
News Feed

Washington Post: Russia uses trolls to undermine US support for Ukraine.

Moscow is trying to undermine Ukraine's support in the U.S., using its troll farms and political strategists, in light of Kyiv's critical need for further aid to defend itself from Russia, the Washington Post reported on April 8 after reviewing internal Kremlin documents obtained by a European intelligence service.
MORE NEWS

