Russian airstrikes against Donetsk Oblast kill civilian

Russia launched two airstrikes against Pivnichne in Donetsk Oblast on Jan. 6, killing one person, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

Russian forces carried out the attack in the morning, hitting a residential building, the governor added.

Police and medical services are reportedly on site. No further details on the consequences of the attack were provided at the moment.

Pivnichne lies on the outskirts of Toretsk, a front-line town regularly suffering Russian attacks.

Russia carried out a number of strikes against Donetsk Oblast over the past day, reportedly injuring one person in Krasnohorivka.