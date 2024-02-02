Governor: Russian air strike on Kherson injures 2, damages residential buildings

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched an air strike on central Kherson, wounding two people and damaging residential buildings, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Feb. 2.

Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River are subjected to daily attacks by Russian forces stationed on the river’s east bank. Russian strikes against Kherson Oblast earlier the same day injured three residents.

The air strike on Kherson left a 73-year-old woman with shell shock and a leg injury and wounded a 17-year-old boy, according to Prokudin.

Both victims were reportedly hospitalized.

The attack damaged a three-story apartment building and nearby houses, Prokudin said on Telegram.

One of the Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast on Feb. 2 hit the nationally significant 18th-century historical site of Kamianska Sich, according to the Culture Ministry.

Russia’s military launched 279 attacks against Kherson Oblast in the previous day, killing two people and injuring six, the regional governor early on Feb. 2.



