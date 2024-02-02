Skip to content
Governor: Russian air strike on Kherson injures 2, damages residential buildings

by Dinara Khalilova February 2, 2024 5:27 PM 1 min read
An apartment building in Kherson, southern Ukraine, damaged by a Russian air strike on Feb. 2, 2024. (Oleksandr Prokudin/Telegram)
Russian forces launched an air strike on central Kherson, wounding two people and damaging residential buildings, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Feb. 2.

Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River are subjected to daily attacks by Russian forces stationed on the river’s east bank. Russian strikes against Kherson Oblast earlier the same day injured three residents.

The air strike on Kherson left a 73-year-old woman with shell shock and a leg injury and wounded a 17-year-old boy, according to Prokudin.

Both victims were reportedly hospitalized.

The attack damaged a three-story apartment building and nearby houses, Prokudin said on Telegram.

One of the Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast on Feb. 2 hit the nationally significant 18th-century historical site of Kamianska Sich, according to the Culture Ministry.

Russia’s military launched 279 attacks against Kherson Oblast in the previous day, killing two people and injuring six, the regional governor early on Feb. 2.

Under deadly attacks, Kherson fights to keep life going 1 year after liberation
Sitting in a pitch-dark kitchen with just the flashlight on, 70-year-old Viacheslav Bezprozvanyi warned of an incoming shelling as soon as he heard a swish over him. Split seconds later, a thick thud of shelling hit the ground a few hundred meters away. The house shook, knocking off a
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima


Author: Dinara Khalilova
3:55 PM

Zelensky meets Canadian foreign minister in Kyiv.

"We discussed continued support for Ukraine, joint steps to implement the Peace Formula, the development of a system of security commitments for Ukraine, and the work of the International coalition for the return of Ukrainian children," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the social media platform X.
1:57 PM

Canadian foreign minister arrives in Kyiv, meets Kuleba.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly arrived in Kyiv to meet Ukrainian top officials and launch a joint initiative to return Ukrainian children deported or forcibly transferred by Russia, the Canadian government reported on Feb. 2.
