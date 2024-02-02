Skip to content
News Feed, Culture, History, Ukraine
Edit post

Russian attacks hit 18th-century national monument of Cossack period in Kherson Oblast

by Mariia Tril February 2, 2024 1:03 PM 2 min read
Kamianska Sich in Kherson Oblast. (Wikipedia/Volodymyr Dzyubak)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck the nationally significant 18th-century historical site of Kamianska Sich in Kherson Oblast with three powerful hits, the Culture Ministry reported on Feb 2.

Russia has already damaged or destroyed over 120 nationally significant monuments since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. According to UNESCO, Russia's war has damaged at least 337 cultural sites in Ukraine between the start of the invasion and Jan. 10.

“Today, Russia inflicted yet another blow to our heritage, once again proving that the Russian Federation is purposefully destroying our (Ukraine’s) material culture to erase Ukrainians as a nation," Acting Culture Minister Rostyslav Karandieiev said.

According to Karandieiev, “Russia will not evade punishment and will be held accountable for its crimes in international courts.”

Understanding Zelensky's decree on Russian lands 'historically inhabited by Ukrainians'
Unity Day, observed on Jan. 22 in Ukraine as a state holiday, typically commemorates the 1919 unification of eastern and western Ukraine. But this year, the date garnered attention for a decree signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky relating to modern-day Russian territories that were historically p…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan

The footage shows one of the strikes hitting the very location of the former Kamianska Sich. The site contains still unexplored manufacturing facilities from the first half of the 18th century.

Additional strikes hit the territory of the modern tourist site, located near the grave of Kosh Otaman Kost Hordienko, an 18th-century leader of the Zaporozhzhian Cossacks, and a Cossack cemetery from the first half of the 18th century.

Russia forces launched 279 attacks on Kherson Oblast over the past day, killing two people and injuring six, Governor Oleksandr Produkin said. The city of Kherson was fired at 26 times.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 11 of the 24 Shahed-type drones overnight into Feb. 2 over Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kirovohrad, and Kharkiv oblasts, according to Ukraine’s Air Force.

Author: Mariia Tril
Comments

News Feed

1:47 AM

Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 107 times in 23 separate attack throughout the day, firing at five communities along the border on Feb. 1, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
11:54 PM

Russia ignores Ukraine's appeal to return bodies of POWs Moscow says are killed in Il-76 crash.

After Russia said Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in the recent Il-76 plane crash, Ukraine appealed to return the allegedly killed POWs home, Andrii Yusov, a representative of the military intelligence, said on Feb. 1. But the Russian government has not responded to Ukraine's request, he added. There is no evidence of the presence of the POWs on the crashed plane apart from Russia's claims, Yusov added.
11:38 PM

Zaluzhnyi: Ukraine must introduce new philosophy that accounts for limits in assets.

In an opinion piece published by CNN on Feb. 1, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi named three main areas of focus for Ukraine's military in 2024. Zaluzhnyi stated that Ukraine's army needs to create a system to provide its forces with high-tech assets, introduce a new philosophy of training and warfare that accounts for restrictions in assets, and lastly, master new combat capabilities as soon as possible.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.