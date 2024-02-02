Russian attacks hit 18th-century national monument of Cossack period in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck the nationally significant 18th-century historical site of Kamianska Sich in Kherson Oblast with three powerful hits, the Culture Ministry reported on Feb 2.

Russia has already damaged or destroyed over 120 nationally significant monuments since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. According to UNESCO, Russia's war has damaged at least 337 cultural sites in Ukraine between the start of the invasion and Jan. 10.

“Today, Russia inflicted yet another blow to our heritage, once again proving that the Russian Federation is purposefully destroying our (Ukraine’s) material culture to erase Ukrainians as a nation," Acting Culture Minister Rostyslav Karandieiev said.

According to Karandieiev, “Russia will not evade punishment and will be held accountable for its crimes in international courts.”

The footage shows one of the strikes hitting the very location of the former Kamianska Sich. The site contains still unexplored manufacturing facilities from the first half of the 18th century.

Additional strikes hit the territory of the modern tourist site, located near the grave of Kosh Otaman Kost Hordienko, an 18th-century leader of the Zaporozhzhian Cossacks, and a Cossack cemetery from the first half of the 18th century.

Russia forces launched 279 attacks on Kherson Oblast over the past day, killing two people and injuring six, Governor Oleksandr Produkin said. The city of Kherson was fired at 26 times.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 11 of the 24 Shahed-type drones overnight into Feb. 2 over Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kirovohrad, and Kharkiv oblasts, according to Ukraine’s Air Force.