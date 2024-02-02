Skip to content
Authorities: Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast injure 3

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 2, 2024 3:17 PM 2 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022 after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Beryslav and Inhulets in Kherson Oblast on Feb. 2, wounding three residents, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported.

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022. Russian troops were pushed to the east bank, from where they have been regularly targeting the liberated area, resulting in multiple civilian casualties.

In the latest reported attack, a Russian drone dropped explosives on the city of Beryslav, some 70 kilometers east of Kherson, injuring a 46-year-old man, the Kherson Oblast authorities said on Telegram.

A 59-year-old woman suffered an explosive wound as well as head and leg injuries when Russian troops hit the village of Inhulets in the afternoon, according to the regional administration.

As a result of another strike on Inhulets later the same day, a man aged 37 was reportedly hospitalized with an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg.

Inhulets lies on the Ukraine-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River, around 25 kilometers northeast of the regional capital.

Earlier the same day, Russian forces struck the nationally significant 18th-century historical site of Kamianska Sich in Kherson Oblast, according to the Culture Ministry.

Russia’s military launched 279 attacks against Kherson Oblast over the previous day, killing two people and injuring six, the regional governor said early on Feb. 2.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
1:57 PM

Canadian foreign minister arrives in Kyiv, meets Kuleba.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly arrived in Kyiv to meet Ukrainian top officials and launch a joint initiative to return Ukrainian children deported or forcibly transferred by Russia, the Canadian government reported on Feb. 2.
Ukraine news

1:47 AM

Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast 107 times in 23 separate attack throughout the day, firing at five communities along the border on Feb. 1, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
