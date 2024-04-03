Military intelligence: Ukraine denies Russia's potential offensive on Kharkiv, calls it 'psychological operation'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Rumors of a potential Russian offensive on Kharkiv are part of a Russian "psychological operation," Andrii Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's military intelligence, said on April 3.

Yusov said Kyiv does not have any indication that a new Russian offensive is in the works,

The statement came after the independent Russian media outlet Meduza cited anonymous sources close to the Kremlin saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin was considering trying to capture Kharkiv and "gradually finishing" the war after that. The sources said they didn't have information on whether such a decision had already been made.

The changes in the Russian military's assault units' formations have not been recorded, while Ukrainian forces were continuing to build defense lines throughout the front line, Yusov said.

"There are different plans, the military command processes different scenarios (of Russian assaults)," Yusov said, adding that information about a potential offensive on Kharkiv in the near future is a "Russian psychological operation" in order to spread panic inside the country.

Yusov also said that Russia uses other topics to influence the morale of the citizens, referring to the latest statement of Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko regarding Belarus's alleged preparation for the war.

Earlier, Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation dismissed reports about Russia's preparations to launch a new offensive against Kharkiv, saying that Moscow currently "does not have the resources" for such an operation.

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi, on the contrary, said that a potential attack on Kharkiv "could not be ruled out." But he also called any attempt by the Russian forces to shortly conduct an offensive on Kharkiv a "fatal" one.