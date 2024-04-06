Skip to content
Spokesperson: Yermak's comments on Kharkiv attack referred only to missile strikes

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 6, 2024 12:12 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak attends the "Ukraine Year 2024" forum in Kyiv on Feb. 25, 2024. (Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images)
The comments of Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak for Politico about a Russian assault against Kharkiv referred to missile strikes, not to a potential offensive push, Yermak's spokesperson Daria Zarivna clarified on April 6.

In an interview with Yermak published on April 4, Politico wrote that, according to the Presidential Office head, "Russia is likely to make a big push on Kharkiv in May or June."

"We know that Putin is preparing a new wave of mobilization and we reckon new counter-offensive operations by the Russians could start at the end of May or the beginning of June. Of course, we have to be ready for this," Yermak told Politico. The outlet did not provide direct quotes where Yermak would connect this expected offensive with Kharkiv.

"In the Politico article, the discussion was about missile strikes on Kharkiv. The city is becoming Russia's main target of strikes," Zarivna said on her Telegram channel.

"The head of the Presidential Office made no statements about an offensive against Kharkiv."

Russia recently intensified attacks on Kharkiv, destroying nearly all of its energy infrastructure, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

Ukraine's military intelligence nevertheless called the potential offensive against Kharkiv "a part of a Russian psychological operation," adding that there were no signs of Moscow preparing new attack formations for that purpose.

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi also said that any Russia's attempt to take control over Kharkiv soon could be  "fatal," but he did not rule out this scenario.

Russia intensifies attacks on Kharkiv, draining Ukraine’s air defense and civilian morale
This was the first time since 2022 that Russian troops used a glide air bomb, reportedly a new-type UMPB D-30 munition, to kill residents of Ukraine’s second-largest city.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
