Governor: Russia hits infrastructure in Odesa Oblast

by Dinara Khalilova April 17, 2024 2:08 PM 1 min read
Illustrative photo of the port of Odesa seen on Aug. 26, 2022. (Ximena Borrazas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Russian forces struck infrastructure in Odesa Oblast on the morning of April 17, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

Ukraine's southern regions, such as Odesa, are frequent targets of Russian attacks. A Russian "double-tap" missile attack on Odesa reportedly killed six people, including a 10-year-old girl, and injured another 14 on April 10.

Kiper did not specify which infrastructure facility was hit in Odesa Oblast on April 17.

There have been no reports on casualties following the attack, he said on Telegram in the morning.

An explosion was heard in Odesa at around 9:30 a.m. local time, Suspilne Odesa news outlet reported.

Earlier the same morning, Russia hit Ukraine’s northern city of Chernihiv with three Iskander missiles, according to local authorities. As of 1:30 p.m., 14 people were confirmed to have been killed and over 60 injured, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

Prosecutor’s Office: Russian missile attack on Chernihiv kills at least 14, injures over 60, including children
Russian forces launched a missile attack on the city of Chernihiv on the morning of April 17, killing at least 13 people and injuring over 60, including two children, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Dinara Khalilova
1:57 PM

Norwegian foreign minister visits Odesa.

Barth Eide visited Odesa's port and said that he was "deeply impressed by the way Ukraine has been able to regain control and to ensure exports of grain to the world, despite constant Russian aggression."
12:42 AM

Russia attacks 13 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1.

Russian forces struck 13 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 35 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 16. One civilian was injured in the Yampil community following Russia's airstrike.
