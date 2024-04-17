Governor: Russia hits infrastructure in Odesa Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces struck infrastructure in Odesa Oblast on the morning of April 17, Governor Oleh Kiper reported.

Ukraine's southern regions, such as Odesa, are frequent targets of Russian attacks. A Russian "double-tap" missile attack on Odesa reportedly killed six people, including a 10-year-old girl, and injured another 14 on April 10.

Kiper did not specify which infrastructure facility was hit in Odesa Oblast on April 17.

There have been no reports on casualties following the attack, he said on Telegram in the morning.

An explosion was heard in Odesa at around 9:30 a.m. local time, Suspilne Odesa news outlet reported.

Earlier the same morning, Russia hit Ukraine’s northern city of Chernihiv with three Iskander missiles, according to local authorities. As of 1:30 p.m., 14 people were confirmed to have been killed and over 60 injured, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.